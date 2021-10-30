South Africa vs Sri Lanka memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

Fans witnessed another thrilling game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 earlier today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in a last-over thriller.

David Miller and Kagiso Rabada emerged as heroes for the South African cricket team. The two players scored 15 runs off the final over and helped the Proteas register their second win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Earlier in the day, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first. Pathum Nissanka batted brilliantly for Sri Lanka. However, he lacked support from the other end.

Nissanka completed his half-century and took the score past 100 while the likes of Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga lost their wickets in single digits.

Charith Asalanka had a 41-run second-wicket partnership with Nissanka after he scored 21 runs. However, Asalanka got run out in the ninth over.

South Africa kept taking wickets at regular intervals but a 72-run knock from Nissanka ensured Sri Lanka ended with 142 runs on the board. Tabraiz Shamsi and Dwaine Pretorious scalped three wickets each for South Africa.

Chasing 143 to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match, the Proteas lost Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen before touching the 50-run mark. A 46-ball knock of 46 runs from Temba Bavuma guided the Proteas closer to the target. However, Wanindu Hasaranga's hat-trick tilted the game in Sri Lanka's favor.

The equation was down to 15 runs off six balls, with Lahiru Kumara bowling the final over. David Miller smashed back-to-back sixes on the second and third balls while Kagiso Rabada hit a boundary on the penultimate delivery to finish things off in style.

Best memes from the T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka

Fans across the world enjoyed the T20 World Cup 2021 game between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Here are the top memes from the match:

Edited by Ritwik Kumar