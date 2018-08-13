South Africa vs Sri Lanka Only T20I: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Sri Lanka Cricket Team

The Asian Islanders decimated Proteas by 178 runs to win the fifth and final ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After an unexpected turnaround, The hosts will now look to extend their winning run when they take on South Africa in the one-off T20 international at Colombo on Tuesday, August 14. Both teams have played nine T20 internationals against each other in the past with the Africans having won five of those and the Lankans four.

Sri Lanka: The hosts are coming into this match having won the last two ODIs. They crushed Proteas in the fifth ODI at this very ground and this should make them feel more confident ahead of this clash. However, they will be concerned about their dismal record at this venue in the shortest format. The hosts have lost 15 out of the 18 T20 internationals they have played here which includes a 12-run defeat at the hands of the Africans.

With the bat, Angelo Mathews will be the key for Sri Lanka. Mathews has scored the most runs for the side in the 20-overs format and the skipper also topped the runs charts in the ODI series and is coming off an unbeaten 97 in the fifth ODI. While Thisara Perera is the leading run-getter for hosts in T20Is at this ground with 353 runs which includes four fifties.

In an addition, the islanders' chances will be boosted by the return of Dinesh Chandimal, who is returning after facing a hefty ban and he will be raring to make a strong comeback.

With the ball, Akila Dananjaya finished as the leading wicket-taker in the ODIs with 14 wickets in five matches. The off-spinner played a key role to demolish the South African batting line-up with his six-wicket haul in the last game. While Thisara Perera also had a good series picking up seven wickets in five games. Both of them can pose a threat to the visitors in this match.

Expected Playing XI: Angelo Mathews (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Dinesh Chandimal.

South Africa Cricket Team

South Africa: In the absence of Faf du Plessis, Duminy will be in charge of the South African T20I outfit. The Africans have six wins and as many losses in their previous twelve T20I matches. Their most recent T20I assignment was against India in February which they lost 1-2. After levelling the series 1-1 in the second game, the Proteas faced a seven-run defeat in the third and decisive game at Cape Town.

With the bat, Skipper Duminy is the team's leading run-getter in T20Is and he scored the most runs for them in the ODI series as well. While Quinton de Kock smashed a couple of fifties in the ODIs including one in the fifth ODI.

With the ball, Kagiso Rabada with 22 wickets in 16 T20Is will be the biggest threat for the Sri Lankan batsmen. While Lungi Ngidi and Abdul Phehlukwayto were the pick of the South African bowlers in the ODI series with ten and nine wickets respectively and will be expected to get some early breakthroughs in T20I as well.

Expected Playing XI: JP Duminy (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Junior Dala, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram.