South Africa vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and West Indies will lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, March 16. Buffalo Park in East London will host the contest.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, earlier named their squad for the first two ODIs of the series. But they won’t be having the services of Keshav Maharaj, who sustained an injury during his team's second and final Test against their Caribbean opponents.

Maharaj ruptured his Achilles while celebrating a wicket after which he had to be stretchered off. In his absence, Bjorn Fortuin, who had an excellent campaign for the Paarl Royals in the inaugural SA20, is the only spin-bowling option for the hosts.

Skipper Temba Bavuma must be high on confidence after scoring a hundred in the final Test. Sisanda Magala bowled well in the ODIs against England and should be raring to go. Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock bring in a truckload of experience in their batting department.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be playing under new skipper Shai Hope after Nicholas Pooran stepped down. Roston Chase and Shannon Gabriel have returned to the ODI setup. Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales are injured and will miss out.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Details

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, 1st ODI

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, Thursday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

South Africa vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at Buffalo Park in East London is excellent for batting. A fairly high-scoring encounter seems to be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

South Africa vs West Indies Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain from 7 am to 10 am. The heavens are again expected to open up at 1 pm, 3 pm and 6 pm. Hence, there could be quite a few delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs West Indies Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder/Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin

West Indies

Brandon King, Shai Hope (C), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction

South Africa have a strong squad at their disposal and will be high on confidence after winning the Test series. The hosts will go into the series opener as firm favorites.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

South Africa vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

