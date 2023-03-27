South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and West Indies are set to lock horns in the third and final game of their three-match T20I series on Tuesday, March 28. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the contest.

After two high-scoring matches in Centurion, South Africa and West Indies have all to play for at the Wanderers, with the series currently level at 1-1. After the Caribbean team won the series opener by three wickets, they looked good to win the second match as well.

On Sunday, Rovman Powell’s men racked up a humongous score of 258 for the loss of five wickets. Johnson Charles broke Chris Gayle’s record of the fastest T20I century by a West Indies batter. Charles got to his hundred off 39 balls and hit 11 sixes in his knock.

Kyle Mayers and Romario Shepherd lent Charles support with knocks of 51 and 41 not out, respectively. Marco Jansen picked up three wickets, but leaked 52 runs. Sisanda Magala had a terrible day in the office as he conceded 67 runs and failed to pick up a wicket.

While it seemed that West Indies would claim the series 2-0, South Africa pulled off the highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket. The Proteas chased down the target with seven balls to spare. Quinton de Kock became the Player of the Match after scoring a 43-ball hundred.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Details

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: March 28, 2023, Tuesday, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

South Africa vs West Indies Pitch Report

Seventeen out of 31 matches at the Wanderers have been won by chasing teams. Hence, fielding first should be the preferred option. The average score of 172 suggests that another high-scoring match is on the cards.

South Africa vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

South Africa vs West Indies Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph

South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction

In both matches, South Africa and West Indies have shown that they are capable of chasing down any target. Johannesburg is a high-scoring venue and the chasing team may once again hold the advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

South Africa vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

