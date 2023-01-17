South Africa Women's Tri-series 2023: Buffalo Park, East London pitch history and T20I records

South Africa women's tri-series 2023 will begin this Thursday at the picturesque Buffalo Park in East London. It is one of the smallest venues in South Africa, but fans will witness some top-quality women's T20I cricket in East London over the next few days.

India Women and West Indies Women have landed in the African nation to compete in a tri-series, also featuring the home side. This series will help the three teams finalize their plans and team combinations for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

The two visiting teams will also get adjusted to the weather and conditions in South Africa ahead of the mega event. The tri-series will begin with a match between India Women and South Africa Women on Thursday evening.

Before the game gets underway, here's a look at some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous women's T20Is played at Buffalo Park.

Buffalo Park, East London T20I records & stats

Women's T20I matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 0

Highest individual score: 76* - Mithali Raj (IND-W) vs. South Africa Women, 2016

Best bowling figures: 2/18 - Poonam Yadav (IND-W) vs. South Africa Women, 2016

Highest team score: 144/1 - India Women vs. South Africa Women, 2016

Lowest team score: 142/7 - South Africa Women vs. India Women, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 144/1 - India Women vs. South Africa Women, 2016

Average first-innings score: 142

Buffalo Park Pitch Report

In the only T20I played at this venue, India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets. The conditions seemed good for batting as Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana recorded a half-century each. New-ball bowlers may receive some help from the surface.

Buffalo Park, East London last W-T20I match

Australia Women were supposed to play three T20Is against South Africa Women at this venue in 2020, but the matches were canceled. In the only completed T20I at this stadium, India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets.

Sune Luus' 33-run knock helped the home team score 142 runs in their 20 overs. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav scalped two wickets for India. In reply, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana set up a win for the visitors with a 106-run opening stand.

Eight wickets fell in that match, with spinners bagging three of them. Four sixes were hit in that game, with Mandhana whacking three of them.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes