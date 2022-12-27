South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 2nd T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa Women U19 and India Women U19 are set to lock horns in the second game of the five-match T20 series on Thursday, December 29. The Tuks Cricket Oval in Pretoria is set to host the encounter.

India, captained by Shafali Verma, started their campaign in the bilateral series on a resounding note. On Tuesday, November 27, they won their first match by 54 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the T20 series.

After being put in to bat first, India put up a decent score of 137 for the loss of five wickets. The Women in Blue didn’t get off to the best of starts after their skipper Shafali got out for a golden duck. However, Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari’s 70-run stand brought India back into the game.

Richa Ghosh, who was impressive in the five-match T20I series against Australia, scored 15 runs off 11 balls with one four and a six to help her team finish well. Ayanda Hlubi and Kayla Reyneke picked up two wickets apiece for South Africa.

The hosts struggled throughout their run-chase as only three of their batters got into double digits. Reyneke scored 20 runs off 25 balls and was their standout batter as they finished their innings at 83 for the loss of eight wickets.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Match Details

Match: South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 2nd T20.

Date and Time: December 29, 2022, Thursday, 05:15 pm IST.

Venue: Tuks Cricket Oval, Pretoria.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Pitch Report

The pitch in Pretoria was a decent one for batting, with South Africa failing to take advantage of the conditions. Striking with the new ball will hold a lot of importance for both teams in this match.

Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Weather Forecast

There will be around a 45 to 50 percent chance of rain, which could lead to short delays. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius with humidity in the 40s.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Probable XIs

South Africa Women U19

Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Oluhle Siyo (C), Madison Landsman, Kayla Reyneke, Andrie Swart, Jemma Botha, Jenna Evans, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu.

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam MD.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Match Prediction

India Women U19 are firm favorites to win the second T20 of the series as well. South Africa’s batting lacks firepower and the Indian bowlers shouldn’t have troubles in restricting them.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win this encounter.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

