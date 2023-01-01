South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 4th T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa Women and India Women are set to clash in the fourth game of the five-match T20 series on Monday, January 2. The Tuks Cricket Oval in Pretoria is set to host the encounter.

The series has been a frustrating affair for fans and players thus far. The series was supposed to be a platform of preparation for teams ahead of the U19 Women’s World Cup. However, indifferent weather has managed to play spoilsport.

The last two games of the series could not take place due to rain. With the series now effectively becoming a three-match affair, South Africa can’t afford any slip-ups. If they lose the next game, India will win the series 1-0.

If the next match also gets washed out, South Africa, at best, will have the chance to draw level in the series. India are currently leading the series 1-0 after initially winning the first match by 54 runs. After scoring 137 for five, the visitors restricted the home team to 83 for eight.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Match Details

Match: South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 4th T20

Date and Time: January 2, 2022, 05:15 pm IST

Venue: Tuks Cricket Oval, Pretoria

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Pretoria should be a fairly good one for batting. The bowlers are also likely to get some help, especially the pacers, due to the wet and overcast conditions.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain, which could lead to delays and interruptions. The temperature will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 60s.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Probable XIs

South Africa Women U19

Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Oluhle Siyo (c), Madison Landsman, Kayla Reyneke, Andrie Swart, Jemma Botha, Jenna Evans, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu.

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam MD.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Match Prediction

India Women U19 will be the favorites to win the next game and take a 2-0 lead if the weather permits. South Africa need to play out of their skins to draw level in the series and give India a run for their money.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win this encounter

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Richa Ghosh to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes