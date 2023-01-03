South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 5th T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa Women and India Women are set to face each other in the fifth game of the five-match T20 series on Wednesday, January 4. The Tuks Cricket Oval in Pretoria is set to host the encounter.

India U19, led by Shafali Verna, claimed the series on Tuesday with a four-wicket win. It means that South Africa will only have pride to play for the upcoming game. The home team’s batting struggled in the first game and the story was pretty similar even in the fourth. The second and third game of the series were abandoned.

In the fourth T20I, South Africa crawled their way to 86 for nine after electing to bat first. Three of their batters got into double digits, but none of them made their starts count. Najla CMC was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3-0-4-3. Falak Naz also accounted for two scalps for 11 runs.

India were dominating in their run-chase as they tracked down the target with 30 balls to spare. Soumya Tiwari and skipper Shafali put on 51 runs for the opening wicket to put the visitors in command. Shafali bagged a golden duck in the first game, but made amends to some extent.

She scored 29 runs off 27 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Richa Ghosh contributed 12-ball 15 as India went past the finish line in 15 overs. Seshnie Naidu had figures of 4-0-14-3 for the hosts, but to no avail.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Match Details:

Match: South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 5th T20

Date and Time: January 4, 2022, Wednesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Tuks Cricket Oval, Pretoria

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Pitch Report

The pitch in Pretoria hasn’t shown any demons thus far and batting has been fairly easy. The track is expected to stay true throughout the duration of the game. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. Playing conditions will be very warm.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Probable XIs

South Africa Women U19

Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Oluhle Siyo (C), Madison Landsman, Kayla Reyneke, Andrie Swart, Jemma Botha, Jenna Evans, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam MD

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Match Prediction

India have looked a better team than their opponents by quite some distance. South Africa’s batting has been found wanting thus far. India should be able to get away with a 3-0 victory.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win this encounter.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

