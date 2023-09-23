South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Report & Live Streaming Details

Sunday, September 24th, at 1:30 PM IST, marks an eagerly awaited inaugural match of the South Africa Tour of New Zealand, pitting New Zealand Women against South African women in Pietermaritzburg.

Fresh off their success against Pakistan Women, the South African women are gearing up for a series against New Zealand, which includes three ODIs and five T20Is.

Laura Wollwardt leads the side and her interim captaincy is under review. Chloe Tryon returns after missing the Pakistan tour. The ODIs are part of the Women’s Championship and will be held in Potchefstroom, Pietermaritzburg, and Durban.

New Zealand’s squad for South Africa includes newcomers Kate Anderson and Bella Armstrong, along with the returning seamer Jess Kerr. Hayley Jensen was not included as she is still recovering from knee surgery. The team is aiming to bounce back after their recent ODI series loss to Sri Lanka Women at home.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI

Date & Time: September 24th, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Pietermaritzburg

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

Pietermaritzburg, typically offers pitches with good bounce and pace, favoring fast bowlers. Stroke-making batters can also find the pitch conducive to them. Spinners can find assistance as matches progress but not as much as in subcontinental pitches.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Forecast

On Sunday, expect showers with a temperature of 19°C. The weather forecast indicates a 60% chance of precipitation, along with high humidity at 91% and a gentle breeze of 7 mph.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women Team News

No major injury concerns

South Africa Women Probable Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker.

New Zealand Women Team News

No major injury concerns

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI

Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout(wk), Eden Carson, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Prediction

South Africa will start as clear favorites as they are coming off a fresh victory from the ODI series against Pakistan Women. Also, the home conditions are expected to favor the host nation, thus giving them an upper edge.

Prediction: South Africa South Women is to win the game.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode