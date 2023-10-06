South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

On Friday, October 6, Buffalo Park in East London will host the first T20I of the five-match series between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women. Both these teams recently featured in a three-match ODI series that concluded on October 1, with South Africa emerging victorious 2-1. New Zealand won the third ODI by six wickets.

The match was reduced to 45 overs due to rain, and New Zealand opted to bowl after winning the toss. South Africa struggled early, managing just 31 runs in the first powerplay and losing four wickets by the 17.1-over mark.

Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon's partnership of 58 runs for the fifth wicket helped South Africa recover, pushing their total to 209 runs. Kapp played a crucial role, scoring 72 off 73 deliveries. New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine took three wickets each, while Amelia Kerr, Fran Jonas, and Hannah Rowe chipped in with one wicket apiece.

New Zealand had a similar start to their innings as South Africa and lost their first wicket inside the first power play. However, Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine steadied the ship, contributing 64 runs for the second wicket. Although New Zealand lost two quick wickets, Kerr's unbeaten century and an 83-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Brooke Halliday helped them chase down the target in 43.2 overs.

In their last T20I encounter during the T20 World Cup this year, New Zealand was dismissed for 67 runs while chasing a target of 133. This marked their second-lowest total in T20Is. Historically, New Zealand has dominated South Africa in T20Is, winning 10 out of 13 matches.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I, New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023

Date and Time: October 6, 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

Buffalo Park in East London has hosted a total of seven Women T20I games so far. Six of these seven matches have been played this year itself. In the initial three games at Buffalo Park, the teams batting first emerged victorious.

However, the last three encounters witnessed successful chases by the team batting second. Notably, their recent matches here have been characterized by low scores, with an average first innings total of just 94 runs.

The team winning the toss might look to bat and post a decent total on the board. Spinners might play a crucial role in this game.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Report

The weather forecast for the upcoming match at Buffalo Park in East London indicates some potentially challenging conditions. Expect cloudy skies throughout the game, which can influence the dynamics of the match.

Furthermore, there's a possibility of rain during the second half of the game. In terms of temperature, anticipate conditions around the 19-degree Celsius mark, which should provide a relatively cool atmosphere for the players. However, it's essential to note that humidity levels are expected to be high, exceeding 90%.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Probable XIs

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women

Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Isabella Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Prediction

While New Zealand may have lost the ODI series, their historical advantage in head-to-head T20I record suggests they have a competitive edge.

However, South Africa displayed dominance with the bat in the ODI series, and this form could carry over into the T20Is.

Weather conditions can play a significant role, especially in a venue like Buffalo Park, which has seen low-scoring T20Is in the past. The team winning the toss will indeed have an advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode