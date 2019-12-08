South Asian Games 2019 Cricket: Bangladesh win Women's Cricket Gold; Men's finals to take place tomorrow

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 08 Dec 2019, 19:31 IST SHARE

Bangladesh Women's Cricket team won the gold medal with a win over their Sri Lankan counterparts

The sporting action continued at the 2019 South Asian Games on the eighth day of the multi-sporting extravaganza underway in the cities of Kathmandu and Pokhara in Nepal.

The cricket tournament had the Women's Gold medal match with the Bangladesh Women's taking on their opponents from Sri Lanka U-23 Women at the Pokhara Stadium in Pokhara.

A day before, the host nation Nepal had claimed the Bronze medal in the tournament after defeating the team from Maldives in a highly one-sided affair. The Maldives side only managed to score 8 runs in 11.3 overs and Nepal chased it down in seven balls to get the silver medal.

Also see - Ranji Trophy schedule

The Gold medal match began in the morning today as the Sri Lanka U-23 Women won the toss and elected to field putting the Bangladesh side to bat first. The Bangladesh side managed to get a score of 91/8 over their quota of 20 overs as the wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana top-scored for them with an unbeaten knock of 29 runs. Umesha Thimashini was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka U-23 Women, picking up four wickets and conceding just eight runs in her spell of four overs.

However, the Sri Lanka U-23 Women's batting lineup proved to be ineffective against the Bangladeshi bowlers as they fell short of the target by a slim margin of just 2 runs. Bangladesh's Jahanara Alam was the star of the day as she defended 7 runs in the final over, taking two Sri Lankan wickets and conceded just three runs to seal the Gold medal for Bangladesh.

Women's Cricket Tournament Podium Positions

Gold - Bangladesh, Silver - Sri Lanka, Bronze - Nepal

The Men's tournament medal positions will be decided on 9th December as the host nation Nepal take on Maldives in the Bronze medal playoff. Sri Lanka U-23 side will take on the Bangladesh U-23 team for a chance to get the Gold medal.

Advertisement

Men's Cricket Tournament Schedule for 9th December 2019

09:00 AM - Nepal vs Maldives (Bronze Medal Match)

01:00 PM - Sri Lanka U-23 vs Bangladesh U-23 (Gold Medal Match)

Venue - Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur