South Asian Games 2019: Cricket action continues as the women play the bronze medal playoff

Preview 07 Dec 2019

Soumya Sarkar will be in action for the Bangladesh Men's Cricket team at the South Asian Games 2019

The 13th edition of the South Asian Games 2019 has been underway since the 1st of December 2019 in the cities of Kathmandu and Pokhara in Nepal, as India have been leading the charts at the top of the medal tally with a total of 165 medals so far at the end of action on Day 6.

The action began in the sport of Cricket on the second day of the South Asian Games 2019 as the Nepal Women took on their opposition from Maldives at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara. Nepal won the match won the game with a margin of 10 wickets as they thumped the Maldives Women restricting them to a paltry total of 16 runs as Nepal bowler Anjali Chand took six wickets without conceding a single run.

The Bangladesh Women have been the dominant side in the league stage winning all of their matches with ease. They beat the Maldives Women by a mammoth margin of 249 runs creating a new record at the South Asian Games.

The matches for the men will be held at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

The Men's tournament has been a more closer fight with Sri Lanka U-23, Bangladesh U-23 and Nepal roughing it out for the top two spots which will compete for the gold medal. Bangladesh U-23 take on Nepal on 7th December 2019 as they aim to leapfrog the Sri Lankan youngsters with a win that will take them to the top of the league standings.

Nepal could play spoilsport to the Bangladeshi party getting a win in today's match that could put them in the first two spots if they do it with a good margin.

Cricket Schedule for December 7 at the South Asian Games 2019

11:00 AM - Nepal vs Bangladesh - Men's Tournament

11:00 AM - Nepal vs Maldives - Bronze Medal Playoff Match