South Asian Games 2019: Women's Final and Men's final league games on Day 8 in Nepal

Nazmul Hossain Shanto is the skipper of the Bangladesh U-23 Cricket team at the SAG 2019

The sporting action at the South Asian Games 2019 continued as the seven nations continued to battle for supremacy on the overall medal tally as the Indian athletes led the table with medals across various sporting disciplines.

Cricket is one of the sports where the Indian teams have not sent their teams to compete in both the Men's tournament as well as the Women's tournament. The sport was introduced at the South Asian Games 2010 with just the Men's tournament as five nations participated with their U-21 age group squads and Bangladesh won the gold medal defeating Sri Lanka in the final match.

After a break at the 2016 edition of the South Asian Games, Cricket is back at the 2019 South Asian Games for both the Men and Women.

In the matches held so far, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have looked the favourites in the Women's competition whereas the Men's tournament has appeared as a three-team race with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the hosts Nepal fighting it out for the chance to make it to the gold medal match.

The Day 7 of action saw the Nepal Women take on the team from Maldives in the Bronze medal playoff match. The match was won by the Nepal team in a truly dominating fashion as they restricted the Maldives women to a paltry score of 8 runs in 11.3 overs. Nepalese bowler Anjali Chand was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 wickets conceding just one run.

The Men's tournament witnessed two matches on the day as Nepal took on Bangladesh whereas Maldives faced off against the side from Bhutan. The host nation Nepal were defeated by the Bangladeshi side as they were unable to chase the target of 156. Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored a knock of 75 runs not out as the bowling unit restricted Nepal to 111/9 in the full quota of 20 overs.

In the second match, Maldives chased down the target of 118 set by the Nepal team who were put to bat by the Maldive team after winning the toss.

Here is the Cricket Schedule for December 8, 2019

Women's Tournament - Gold Medal Match

11:00 am - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Pokhara Stadium, Pokhara)

Men's Tournament

09:00 am - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur)