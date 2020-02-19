Sri Lanka announce strong 15-man squad for ODI series against West Indies

Thisara Perera returns to the Lankan side

Sri Lanka has announced a strong 15-man squad for the three-match home ODI series against West Indies which begins at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on February 22nd (Saturday).

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne is all set to lead Sri Lanka once again as the southpaw has been named as the skipper for the ODIs against West Indies. Other notable comebacks to the squad include veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva. All these players who last played an ODI back in July 2019 against Bangladesh at home decided to skip Sri Lanka's limited-overs tour of Pakistan in September-October last year.

Niroshan Dickwella whose last ODI appearance was in March 2019 has also made the cut this time. The 28-year-old Shehan Jayasuriya has replaced all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka who has been left out due to a back injury while Lahiru Thirimanne who led Sri Lanka during the Pakistan tour has also been omitted.

Team manager and chief selector Ashantha de Mel was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.com

"Danushka has a back injury and has been ruled out of the West Indies series. He is under treatment and may require surgery"

He then went on to add,

"Niroshan's case is not all that serious and we have retained him in the ODI squad and hope to play him in the second match onwards."

Senior pacer Suranga Lakmal who was last seen in Sri Lankan colours during 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup has once again been left out. Here is Sri Lanka's ODI sqaud for the three-match series West Indies:

Dimith Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara.

Advertisement

The visitors, led by Kieron Pollard, will kick-start the tour with a one-day practice game against Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI at FTZ Sports Complex in Katunayake on Thursday (February 20th).

The ODI series which begins on Saturday at Colombo will be heading to Hambantota and Pallekele for the remaining ODI fixtures. Following the ODIs will be the two T20Is (March 4th and March 6th) which will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium.