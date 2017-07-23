Sri Lanka can win only if they pick 20 wickets, feels Gautam Gambhir

The former Delhi skipper talks about India's strength and weaknesses ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka.

Gautam Gambhir believes that the Indian team is ready for all the formats

What's the story?

Indian batsman, Gautam Gambhir, stated that the Sri Lankan team will have a chance of defeating India only if the Lankan bowlers succeed in taking twenty wickets. He believes that if the hosts can create a favourable pitch for the spinners, they can pose a serious threat to the batting order of the Indian team.

“Obviously, India starts as favourites because they are the world number 1 and Sri Lanka, the way they have played, and they don’t have the bowling attack to trouble India. The only way Sri Lanka can trouble India is to prepare wickets which work for their bowlers,” said Gambhir.

“The only way Sri Lanka can compete is if they can manage to get 20 wickets and to do that they need to have pitches in their favour,” Gambhir added.

In case you didn't know...

India's tour of Sri Lanka will begin on 26th July and the two teams will meet in three tests, five ODIs and one T20. Virat Kohli will lead his men across all three formats.

India will be playing a Test Series after three months. They last faced Australia in a four match Test Series in March. Post the Champions Trophy, India toured West Indies but they didn't play any Test Match.

The details

Gambhir talked about different facets of the upcoming series. He said that the Indian team will not face any trouble despite donning the white jersey after long. He feels that team India is prepared to play in all the formats at any point.

He also stressed upon the importance of the openers. According to him, the openers set a platform which gives the middle order batsmen the liberty to play in a manner they wish to.

What's next?

Virat Kohli and Co. will face Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle on July 26th. Both the teams will aim at dominating the game right from the first innings.

Author's take

Team India has one of the strongest batting line ups but spinners can prove to be a nightmare for this No. 1 Test squad. Virat Kohli's men will have to prevent a complete dismantling of their batting line up by Sri Lankan spinners.

On the other hand, Indian spinners are widely dependent upon the assistance from the pitch. They will have to be prepared for bowling comfortably irrespective of the external factors.