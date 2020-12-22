Sri Lanka cricket team doctor says 'anxiety is high' regarding new COVID-19 strain, but England tour likely to be on schedule

With a new COVID-19 strain appearing in the UK, there are some concerns regarding England's two-Test tour to Sri Lanka starting from January 14. However, those apprehensions are unlikely to jeopardise the series according to the Sri Lanka cricket team's doctor.

It is believed that the England team will have to follow additional medical protocols before they leave for Sri Lanka or after they arrive in the island nation.

Sri Lanka cricket team's medical staff are going to be in contact with their English counterparts. They will discuss what precautions and prevention methods the touring team will take to ensure the new strain doesn't get introduced in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka cricket team's doctor is positive regarding England tour

The Sri Lanka cricket team's physician Daminda Attanayake indicated that the tour would go on but with some extra precautions.

"I don't think we should [look at the new strain as something that jeopardises the tour].

''Yes, anxiety is high at this stage from everybody. But when you look at the scientific evidence, I don't think we should stop it. We might have to take extra precautions, but we don't need to stop the tour.'' Attanayake added further.

England's tour to Sri Lanka was set to be played in March 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

England Test Tour of Sri Lanka, which was postponed during March 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, is rescheduled to take place during January 2021 - https://t.co/y7UxRTviUp#SLvENG — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 9, 2020

Galle will host both the Tests behind closed doors.

England tour of Sri Lanka schedule:

Jan 5 to Jan 9: England team training sessions, Hambantota

Jan 14 to Jan 18: First Test, Galle

Jan 22 to Jan 26: Second Test, Galle

The Sri Lanka government-imposed temporary bans on commercial flights from the UK but England's touring party will arrive in a chartered flight, and hence, the tour is unlikely to be affected.

On January 2, the English side is expected to arrive, and they will undergo a three-day quarantine in isolation. The touring side will be allowed to train after returning negative PCR tests, but they will not mix with the Sri Lanka cricket team players until ten days.