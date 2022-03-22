India cap off record-breaking season with Sri Lankan dismantlement  

India have completed their home season with a 93.7% winning rate, after dismantling a weakened Sri Lankan side.

It was an outstanding achievement considering their season spanned two tests and several white-ball fixtures against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, as well as three ODI and T20 fixtures against the West Indies.

India played 16 matches in total, the second most by any team in a season in which they remained unbeaten. They finished with a 93.7% win percentage in the 2021/22 season.

Only one team has a better win percentage in a home international season (minimum of 15 matches in a season). Australia had a 100% win percentage in their 2000/01 home season. They also had a win percentage of 93.7% in 1999/00, equal-second-best with the current Indian season.

India hand Sri Lanka a suite of unwanted records

Last week, Sri Lanka continued their search for an elusive Test victory in neighboring country India. They have now played 22 Tests there without a single win, the most by any team in any country without winning one.

Sri Lanka were belted by a classy Indian bowling attack. So much so that their batting average from no.8 to no.11 was just 1.85, the lowest ever for a team's lower order. The previous lowest was recorded by the West Indies in 1999 - 2.66.

Additionally, Sri Lanka's overall individual batting average in this Test series was the second-lowest in a series with at least two matches. They averaged just 16.72, which is also the third-lowest average against India in a Test series.

India's bowling heroics were headlined by spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed several individual records.

Bumrah averaged 5.87 in the recently concluded Test match, the third-best for an Indian bowler in a Test (minimum of 8 wickets in a career). His series average of nine is the second-best for India in a Test series (minimum of 10 wickets in a career).

Ashwin was able to take a match-winning scalp for the 22nd time in his career, the equal-most by any player with Muttiah Muralitharan. The next-best is the late Shane Warne, who completed the task on 18 occasions.

Ravi Ashwin

The three-day wicket fest in Bengaluru included the earliest ever declaration in Test cricket. India declared at the end of Day 2, with a lead of 446 runs. It was also the highest second-innings lead earned on the second day of a Test, which surpassed Australia's longstanding record of 439 achieved in 1974.

