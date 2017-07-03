Sri Lanka take extra precautions against elephant threat ahead of third ODI at Hambantota

The final three ODIs will be held at Hambantota.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 03 Jul 2017, 15:20 IST

This will be the first ODI at the venue since June 2015

The return of international cricket to Hambantota will be marked by the presence of game wardens as Sri Lanka are doing everything they can to ensure that wild elephants don’t stray onto the pitch. The final three matches of the five-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be held at the Hambantota stadium.

With the series level at 1-1 and the stadium situated next to an elephant sanctuary, a wildlife official told AFP that experts will be on hand to ensure elephants don’t take the spotlight away from the cricket that is being played. He also added that there is a potential threat to fans in the form of a herd of elephants about 240 kms south of Colombo.