Sri Lanka ICC World Test Championship schedule: Complete time table and details

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 140 // 17 Oct 2019, 18:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sri Lanka is at the sixth position in the ICC Test rankings

The International Cricket Council has begun the ICC World Test Championship with an aim to breath new life into Test cricket. The popularity of the longest form of the sport has been low for some time now and the board has tried to inflict fresh blood in it by initiating a nine team tournament which will last over two years. Each participant will play 3 home series and 3 away series before the top two teams meet in the final at Lord's.

Sri Lanka are one of the underdogs in this race because of the departure of several greats of the game in the recent years. The young Sri Lankan team has the potential to upset the heavyweights but they will have to play out of their skins to make an impact in the ICC World Test Championship.

Also Read: ICC Test Championship - Things you should know

On that note, let us have a look at the complete schedule of the Sri Lankan team.

Sri Lanka ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 time table

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2019

August 14th-18th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, First Test, Galle

August 22nd-26th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Second Test, Colombo

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2019-20

December 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD

December 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD

Advertisement

England tour of Sri Lanka, 2019-20

March 2020: Sri Lanka vs England, First Test, TBD

March 2020: Sri Lanka vs England, Second Test, TBD

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

July 2020: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, First Test, TBD

July 2020: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Second Test, TBD

July 2020: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Third Test, TBD

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2020-21

January 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD

January 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies, 2020-21

February 2021: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD

February 2021: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD

Also Read - ICC World Test Championship Schedule 2019-21: Full-Time Table and Fixtures for all teams

At which position will Sri Lanka finish at the end of the ICC World Test Championship? Share your views in the comments box below.