Sri Lanka's international cricket schedule for 2020

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Can Sri Lanka win the 2020 T20 World Cup?

The 2014 T20 World Cup winners, Sri Lanka will look to win their second T20 World Cup in the year 2020. The Sri Lankan Cricket Team witnessed many ups and downs in the last 10 years. They reached the final of the 2011 World Cup and the 2012 T20 World Cup however, in the second half of the decade, the youngsters could not carry forward the legacy of the legends.

The Lankan Lions defied the odds and proved a lot of fans wrong in 2019 and hence, the cricket universe can back them to have a stellar 2020. Their year kicks off with a tough series against India after which they will host the England team at home in March. They are expected to play a home series against Bangladesh in 2020 but the dates for the same are not out yet.

Besides, Sri Lanka will also take part in the 2020 Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne will hope that his men do not let him down in the new decade. Here's a look at Sri Lanka's international cricket schedule for 2020.

Sri Lanka tour of India, 2020

January 5th: India vs Sri Lanka, first T20I, Guwahati

January 7th: India vs Sri Lanka, second T20I, Indore

January 10th: India vs Sri Lanka, third T20I, Pune

Ireland tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

The newest Test playing nation, Ireland will visit the islanders to play a one-off Test match. The Irishmen are yet to win their first Test match.

West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

The defending T20 World champions, West Indies will tour Sri Lanka to play 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is in February 2020. The probable start date for this series is 8th February 2020.

England tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

March 19th-23rd: Sri Lanka vs England, first Test, Galle

Advertisement

March 27th-31st: Sri Lanka vs England, second Test, Colombo

South Africa tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

The Proteas will tour Sri Lanka to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in June 2020. The Sri Lankan Cricket Board is yet to announce the dates for these games but ICC has confirmed this tour as a part of the FTP cycle.

India tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

Sri Lanka will play a lot of cricket at home this year as the Men in Blue will play against them after South Africa departs. India will battle the home team in a 3-match ODI series and a 3-match T20I series.

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

Sri Lanka will play their final home series under the ICC World Test Championship against Bangladesh. They hosted New Zealand in 2019 while England will be their second guests. The Bangla Tigers will compete in a 3-Test series with the hosts in July.

After this series, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will take part in Asia Cup 2020.

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

October 18th: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 1st Match, Geelong

October 20th: Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea, 6th Match, Geelong

October 22nd: Sri Lanka vs Oman, 10th Match, Geelong

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2020

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will cross paths once again in 2020 but this time Bangladesh will play the host. Both the teams will collide with each other in 3 ODIs during the month of December.