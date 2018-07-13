Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Test 1, Day 2 - 3 talking points

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 119 // 13 Jul 2018, 22:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dimuth Karunaratne en-route his half-century later in the day

As Day 2 of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa concluded, its safe to assume that Sri Lanka has taken complete control of the proceedings. Chasing the hosts' first innings score of 287, South Africa was dismantled for 126, their lowest ever total in the island nation. Sri Lanka has replied with 111 for 4 on the closing of play on Day 2, and now have a lead of 272 runs with 6 wickets remaining.

Let us take a look at some of the major talking points from the day's play.

#1. Total Domination of spin.

It is, in fact, the spinners that have established control over the game for Sri Lanka. The abundance of spin skills among Sri Lankan players and the corresponding absence in the South African squad, has made and marred the game for their respective sides. It was the spin trio of Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera and Lakshan Sandakan that bagged seven out of ten Proteas wickets. As Sri Lanka came back for their second innings, they lost their first three wickets to Keshav Maharaj, the lone spinner among visitors.

The turn is not virtually unplayable, but still, the substantial help that the spinners continue to dig from the pitch, makes it possible to predict that any total above 300 would be daunting for the South Africans to chase successfully.