Sri Lanka to host England for a 2-match Test series in March 2020

The England cricket team

120 points in the ICC World Test Championship will be at stake when England tour Sri Lanka to play a two-Test series in March 2020.

The brief tour will begin on 7 March, with the visiting side playing a warm-up match against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI. Joe Root's men will then take part in another practice match before kicking off the Test series.

England's Test captain Joe Root

The first Test will be hosted at the Galle International Stadium. Next, the two teams will collide in the nation's capital Colombo to conclude the tour.

Sri Lanka vs England 2020 Schedule

19 to 23 March: Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test, Galle

27 to 31 March: Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test, Colombo

The England National Cricket Team will arrive in Sri Lanka on the 03rd March, 2020 to play two Test Matches vs Sri Lanka, under the ICC World Test Championship. - https://t.co/fsQFgb7rIv #SLvENG — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 25, 2019

This will be England's second consecutive away series as they will also tour South Africa for a four-match Test series later this year.

Each team is supposed to play six series in the ICC World Test Championship. By the end of March 2020, the ICC World Cup 2019 winners would have played three out of their six series.

On the other hand, the series against England will be Sri Lanka's third Test series as well. They have already played a series against New Zealand, and the islanders will battle Pakistan soon.

England look to repeat their November 2018 heroics

The Sri Lankan team

England had a memorable visit to Sri Lanka in the 2018-19 season, as the visiting team bested the islanders in all the three formats of the game.

They won the ODI series by a 3-1 margin before trouncing the Thisara Perera-led side in the lone T20I. Finally, they whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Test series to register their first clean sweep in Asian conditions.

