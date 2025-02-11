Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 ODI series will begin on Wednesday, February 12, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It is a two-match series, which will help Australia gear up for the upcoming Champions Trophy mega event.

Australia are the reigning world champions in the ODI format, but their performance in the Champions Trophy has not been up to the mark. They remained winless in the 2013 and 2017 editions of the mega event.

The Aussies will be keen to improve their record at the grand stage this year. Before that, their goal will be to win the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 ODI series. On that note, here's a quick preview of the series.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 ODI series full schedule

It is rare to see a two-match ODI series, but Sri Lanka Cricket has only planned two ODIs against Australia. Both matches will happen in Colombo. Here is the schedule:

1st ODI - February 12, Colombo - 10 am IST.

2nd ODI - February 14, Colombo - 10 am IST.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 ODI series match timings

Both matches will begin at 10 am IST. As per GMT, the matches will start at 4.30 am, while as per AEDT, the start time for the two ODIs is 3.30 pm.

Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI series 2025 squads

Sri Lanka squad

Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Mohamed Shiraz, and Eshan Malinga.

Australia squad

Steve Smith (c), Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, and Spencer Johnson.

Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI series 2025 live streaming details

India: Sony LIV and FanCode.

