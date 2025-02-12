Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 ODI series: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch history and ODI records

The R Premadasa Stadium will play host to the first ODI of the Sri Lanka vs Australia series on February 12. This series will help Australia prep for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament.

Australia have the momentum by their side as they crushed Sri Lanka by 2-0 in a recent Test series between the two nations. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be out for revenge in the ODI format.

Ahead of the first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI stats of R Premadasa Stadium.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo ODI records

This venue has hosted 153 ODI matches so far. 79 out of the 153 ODIs have been won by teams winning the toss, highlighting the significance of winning the toss in ODIs on this ground.

Here are some other numbers to know from previous ODI matches hosted by Colombo:

ODI matches played: 153

Won by teams batting first: 82

Won by teams batting second: 59

Tied: 1

No result: 9

Highest individual score: 169 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs South Africa, 2013

Best bowling figures: 7/19 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) vs Zimbabwe, 2024

Highest team total: 375/5 - India vs Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team total: 50 - Sri Lanka vs India, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 292/4 - Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 225.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch report

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match pitch report will be live from Colombo before the toss happens. Generally, the wicket is slow, and teams batting first have achieved more success here.

Sri Lanka have fond memories of playing ODIs against Australia at this venue. Back in 2022, the islanders pulled off a successful run-chase of 291 to stun the Aussies in an ODI on this ground.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo last ODI

Sri Lanka crushed India by 110 runs in the last ODI hosted by this stadium on August 7, 2024. Avishka Fernando's 96-run knock guided Sri Lanka to 248/7 in 50 overs. In reply, India were bowled out for 138 despite a 20-ball 35 from captain Rohit Sharma.

The batters smashed a total of 10 sixes in that game. 17 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners taking 15 of them. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 248/7 (Avishka Fernando 96, Riyan Parag 3/54) beat India 138 (Rohit Sharma 35, Dunith Wellalage 5/27) by 110 runs.

