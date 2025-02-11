Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 ODI series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

After a two-match Test series, the Sri Lanka vs Australia rivalry is ready to switch formats. The two teams will compete in a two-match ODI series, starting on February 12.

Generally, ODI series consist of three or five matches. However, Sri Lanka Cricket and Cricket Australia have agreed for a two-match series this year in the build-up to the Champions Trophy. The second match will happen on February 14 in Colombo.

Big names like Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, and Pathum Nissanka will feature in the Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI series. Ahead of the first ODI, here's a glance at the schedule and telecast details for this series.

SL vs AUS ODI series 2025 schedule (with match timings in IST)

Both matches will be day games, starting at 10am IST. As per GMT, the start time for both the ODIs will be 4.30am. Here is the full schedule:

1st ODI - February 12, 10am - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

2nd ODI - February 14, 10am - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 ODI series TV channel and live streaming details

Sony Sports Network owns the rights to televise Sri Lanka's home matches in India. Fans can watch the two matches live on Sony Sports TV channels. As far as live streaming in India is concerned, two streaming platforms own the rights for this series.

Sony LIV as well as FanCode will stream the two-match ODI series live to the fans in India. Fans will have to buy a subscription on either of the two platforms to watch the series live. FanCode has launched a special pack for fans to watch the series live on its platform as well. Here is the complete telecast channel list in India:

India: Sony Sports (TV), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live streaming).

