Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series will commence on January 29 at 10am IST. It is a two-match series, with both encounters carrying World Test Championship points.

The series holds little significance because the finalists of ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 have been locked in. Australia will play against South Africa in the summit clash in June.

Still, fans will have their eyes on the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series because big names like Dhananjaya de Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Nathan Lyon will be in action.

Here's a look at the complete schedule and telecast channel list for the two Tests.

SL vs AUS 2025 Test series schedule (with match timings in IST)

Play will begin at 10am IST on all matchdays of the Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series. The red ball will be used for both games, and the Galle International Cricket Stadium will be the venue for the entire series.

1st Test - January 29-February 2, 10am IST - Galle International Cricket Stadium.

2nd Test - February 6-10, 10am IST - Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series TV channel and live-streaming details

Sony LIV and FanCode will live stream both matches of the Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series to the audience in India. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the action live on any of the two platforms. The matches will be live on TV on the Sony Sports Network.

In Australia, fans can watch the two Tests for free on Channel 7 and 7 Plus. Here is the complete telecast channel list for the two Test matches:

India: Sony Sports Network (TV), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live streaming).

Australia: Channel Seven and 7 Plus (Free for all).

