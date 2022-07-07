Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the last game of the two-match Test series set to start on Friday, July 8. The Galle International Stadium will host the encounter.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, started the series on an impressive note after winning the opening Test by 10 wickets. The hosts prepared a turning track and it backfired big time on them as Nathan Lyon picked up nine wickets, including a fifer in the first innings.

Mitchell Swepson also impressed after he accounted for five Sri Lankan wickets. The visitors, in the meantime, have suffered a blow after Ashton Agar was ruled out due to a side strain.

Jon Holland has been called up as a replacement for the all-rounder. Cameron Green is also in decent form after winning the Player of the Match award for his 77-run knock in the first innings.

The Lankans, on the other hand, were fairly decent with the ball, but their batting wasn't up to the mark.

That they were bowled out for 113 in their second innings shouldn't keep them in a positive frame of mind. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and others need to pull up their socks big time for the hosts to stage a comeback in the series.

Sri Lanka vs. Australia Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: July 8, 2022, Friday - July 12, Tuesday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka vs. Australia Pitch Report

The pitch in Galle helped the spinners to a large extent in the first Test and it's not expected to be any different in the second. Batters need to bide their time to score big runs.

Sri Lanka vs. Australia Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain on Friday and Tuesday, but the forecast for the other three days seems promising. The playing conditions will be breezy with temperatures around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Sri Lanka vs. Australia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Australia

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Swepson, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

Sri Lanka vs. Australia Match Prediction

Australia didn't quite perform well in the ODI series, but they have made a strong comeback in the Tests. After winning the first game, Pat Cummins and Co. look the favorites to win the second Test as well.

Sri Lanka vs. Australia telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV App.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Steve Smith score a century? Yes No 1 votes so far