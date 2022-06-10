Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka and Australia meet for the third and final T20I of the series on June 11 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele. Australia have sealed the series after winning their first two games.

Aaron Finch won the toss and put Sri Lanka into bat once again in the second T20I. The hosts lost a couple of early wickets but had a decent partnership in the middle. However, they lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually collapsed as they could only manage to put up 124/9 on the board. Australia’s bowlers were on the money once again and set up the game pretty nicely.

They got off to a racing start, reaching 33 for no loss in the third over before losing their first wicket. They were then reduced to 99/7 in the 12th over and were in all sorts of trouble as Wanindu Hasaranga ran through their batting line-up.

However, Matthew Wade remained unbeaten at the crease along with Jhye Richardson to ensure that Australia eventually got over the line in 17.5 overs with three wickets to spare. With the win, Australia sealed the series 2-0 as well.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: June 11th 2022, Saturday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is expected to provide a flat wicket with a lightning-fast outfield. There is not a lot for quicker bowlers on this surface. However, spinners will have a role to play. Batters will enjoy their time on this wicket and the two captains should have no hesitation in opting to bowl first and chase at this venue.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Pallekele on Saturday are expected to hover between 21 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka is the leading run-scorer for the hosts with 77 runs from two games. None of the other batters have been able to contribute a lot though. Wanindu Hasaranga has picked up four wickets while the rest of the bowlers have struggled to provide any inroads so far.

Probable XI

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Australia

David Warner with 91 runs and skipper Aaron Finch with 85 runs, have been the most successful batters for Australia in the series so far. Kane Richardson has picked up five wickets while Josh Hazlewood has four scalps to his name. Jhye Richardson also picked up three wickets in the last match and their pace attack has been performing pretty well.

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Prediction

Current World T20 champions Australia have dominated the T20I series so far. Their batters and bowlers have clicked as a unit. Australia have already won the series and will be aiming for a clean sweep.

Hosts Sri Lanka have struggled for consistency with both bat and ball. The visitors will be high on confidence and it will be an uphill task for Sri Lanka to avoid a whitewash.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Australia telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

