Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats and records you need to know before SL vs BAN 2025 ODI series

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series will begin shortly in Colombo. It is a three-match series, with the first two matches scheduled to happen at the R Premadasa Stadium, followed by the third one-dayer in Pallekele.
The Bangladesh ODI team could not progress to the semifinals of the Champions Trophy played earlier this year. They will be keen to gain momentum in this format and enter the 2027 ODI World Cup as one of the top-ranked teams.
Even Sri Lanka will have the same goal, having failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series, here's a glance at the head-to-head record between the two teams.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs
Sri Lanka lead by 43-12 in the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in the ODI format. In total, the two teams have crossed paths 57 times. Two matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended with no result.
The first-ever ODI between the two Asian sides happened back on April 2, 1986. Sri Lanka won that match by seven wickets. Here's a summary of their overall head-to-head record:
Matches played: 57
Won by Sri Lanka: 43
Won by Bangladesh: 12
No result: 2.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI head-to-head record in SL
Sri Lanka have a mega lead of 20-2 in the head-to-head record in ODI matches played against Bangladesh on home turf. The island nation has played host to 24 battles against Bangladesh, with the home team coming out on top 20 times.
Two matches were abandoned before a winner was decided. Bangladesh have not defeated Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka after March 25, 2017.
Matches played: 24
Won by Sri Lanka: 20
Won by Bangladesh: 2
No result: 2.
Last 5 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI matches before SL vs BAN 2025 series
Although the overall head-to-head record favors Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have registered three wins in their last five ODIs against Sri Lanka. Here's a summary of the scorecards:
- BAN (237/6) beat SL (235) by 4 wickets, Mar 18, 2024.
- SL (287/7) beat BAN (286/7) by 3 wickets, Mar 15, 2024.
- BAN (257/4) beat SL (255) by 6 wickets, Mar 13, 2024.
- BAN (282/7) beat SL (279) by 3 wickets, Nov 6, 2023.
- SL (257/9) beat BAN (236) by 21 runs, Sep 9, 2023.
