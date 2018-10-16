×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
49   //    16 Oct 2018, 16:00 IST

England stunned the hosts in the second fixture by 31 runs D/L method and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series
England stunned the hosts in the second fixture by 31 runs D/L method and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series

After the first ODI ended in a washout, England stunned the hosts in the second fixture by 31 runs D/L method and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Sri Lanka will now look to bounce back when they face the visitors in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Wednesday, October 17.

The Asian Islanders have hosted British in 21 completed bilateral fixtures and have won 14 of those with the British settled on seven wins. While they have faced just twice at the Pallekele with scoreline tied on 1-1.

England

The British went into this series on the back of beating India 2-1 in a three-match series in July and continued this series from where they left off against Men in Blue.

They are currently on verge of winning nine consecutive series on the trot are their current form makes them favourites to reach that mark.

Batting

Joe Root’s fine ODI form continued in the second ODI, as he hit 71 from 83 balls. He had hit 90* in the warm-up game and 25* in the first ODI before the rain came.

While the English Skipper Eoin Morgan top-scored last time out with 92 runs from 91 balls and seems to be in decent form having scored 91 in the warm-up game as well. Both these are once again expected to be the major threat for Islanders.

England will also on the likes of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, who failed to impress in previous outing, but will be eager to rectify their mistakes and lay down a platform for others to follow.

Bowling

Chris Woakes claimed 3-26 from his five overs in the rain-affected encounter and has been their go-to men in recent times.

While Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali with 18 and 10 wickets in their last ten outings will bear the spin responsibility and are not easy to counter due to their variations.

Expected Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Sri Lanka

Hosts have now lost their last three completed one-day internationals in a row
Hosts have now lost their last three completed one-day internationals in a row

Hosts have now lost their last three completed one-day internationals in a row and eight out of the thirteen ODI's they have played since the start of this year.

Batting

The absence of Angelo Mathews has made matters worse for them. Thisara Perera was the only batsman to show some intent with his unbeaten 44 from 41 balls against the quality pace attack.

While Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva were other batsmen to get some starts. But all the top order batsmen including Skipper Dinesh Chandimal failed to make an impact and they will be looking to make up for that.

Bowling

Lasith Malinga claimed 5-44 in the second ODI, ripping through the England batting line-up and veteran is expected to counter the English batsmen in third ODI as well.

While Nuwan Pradeep, De Silva and Akila Dhananjaya took one wicket apiece and will be backed by Skipper to get some early breakthroughs.

Expected Playing XI

Dinesh Chandimal (C), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka.


Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket England Cricket Dinesh Chandimal Eoin Morgan
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
England vs Sri Lanka, second ODI: Preview and predicted...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018: 5 reasons why Sri Lanka can...
RELATED STORY
SL v ENG 2018 : ODI Series Preview, Stats, Schedule,...
RELATED STORY
England beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd One day International...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 2018: 5 players battles to watch out...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can revive Sri Lanka in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why England can win the ODI series vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Sri Lanka vs England encounters
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
First Warm-Up Match | Fri, 05 Oct
SLX 287/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 215/2 (35.3 ov)
England win by 43 runs (DLS Method)
SLX VS ENG live score
Second Warm-Up Match | Sat, 06 Oct
SLX
ENG
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SLX VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Wed, 10 Oct
ENG 92/2 (15.0 ov)
SL
No Result
ENG VS SL live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 13 Oct
ENG 278/9 (50.0 ov)
SL 140/5 (29.0 ov)
England win by 31 runs (DLS Method)
ENG VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
4th ODI | Sat, 20 Oct, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
5th ODI | Tue, 23 Oct, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
Only T20I | Sat, 27 Oct, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
Third Warm-Up Match | Tue, 30 Oct, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka Board President's XI
England
SLP VS ENG preview
Fourth Warm-Up Match | Thu, 01 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka Board President's XI
England
SLP VS ENG preview
1st Test | Tue, 06 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
3rd Test | Fri, 23 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us