Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Upbeat England on verge of another series triumph

After hammering the Islanders in the previous two rain-affected ODIs, England will now look to clinch the series in the fourth match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, October 20.

The Sri Lankans have hosted England in 22 completed bilateral fixtures and have won 14 of those with the British settled on eight wins. While they have faced each other on three occasions at the Pallekele with scoreline slightly in England's favour on 2-1.

England

English men are just one win away from securing ninth consecutive ODI series title. The only team they have failed to beat lately was Scotland, in a one-off ODI in the summer. Since CWC 2015, the team has been in stunning ODI form, which can be proved by the fact that, they lost just three bilateral series (two or more ODI's) out of 16 they have played till date.

Batting

Eoin Morgan’s has been in fine batting in this series, the England skipper started his Island campaign with 91 not out in the warm-up match, followed by respective scores of 14*, 92 and 58* in his three innings in the ODI series so far.

He seems to be enjoying his stay in Sri Lanka and is expected to continue his good form in next ODI as well. While he is well supported by his partner Joe Root, who scored an unbeaten 90 in the warm-up game, was not out on 25, before rain interval at first ODI and went on to hit 71 from 83 balls in the second ODI.

Both batsmen have shared some big partnerships in the recent past and are going be their key performers in next fixture as well.

Bowling

Adil Rashid continued his excellent form with the ball with impressive figures of 4-36 in five overs and he now has 20 wickets in his last ten matches while comeback man Tom Curran marked his return with 3-17 from four overs. Both are likely to be skippers go to option against Islanders.

Expected Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka aim to avoid another series defeat

On the flipside, Sri Lanka are heading for another bilateral ODI series defeat. The Asians have not won one since 2016. Their previous bilateral series victory came against mighty Ireland during their June 2016 visit, when they thrashed home side by huge margins (136 and 76 runs) in both the games.

Batting

Lanka’s batsmen have struggled recently, continuing that in this series, but Niroshan Dickwella’s 20-ball 36 comprising eight fours was a rare positive at the top of the order, While Thisara Perera managed to hit unbeaten 44 from 41 balls against the British in second fixture. Both these batsmen need to step up on that occasion and score some big ones in the next fixture, else it'll be the same old story for the team.

Bowling

Lasith Malinga passed 500 international wickets in the second ODI, on his way to 5-44 as he ripped through the England line-up. But, the man went wicketless last time out, but Amila Aponso staked his claim for a regular place with 2-27; dismissing both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root early in the innings and Sri Lanka will see him as a hope of light in next fixture.

Expected Playing XI

Dinesh Chandimal (C), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Niroshan Dickwella, Saneera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka.