Sri Lanka vs England, Only T20I: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Sri Lanka surprised England and spectators in final ODI

The Asian Islanders decimated British by 219 runs to win the fifth and final ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After an unexpected turnaround in an inconsequential rain-hit encounter, the hosts will now look to extend their winning run when they take on England in the one-off T20 international at Colombo on Saturday, October 27. Both teams have played eight T20 internationals against each other in the past with the scoreline tied at 2-2.

In their previous meeting in this format, back in July 2016 at Southampton, the Islanders were bowled out for a sub-par total of 140 in their quota of 20 overs, and the British managed to overhaul that total with eight wickets and 2.3 overs to spare.

Sri Lanka

The Lankans have won four and lost three out of the seven T20I matches they have played this year. Their most recent T20I assignment came in August at home against South Africa. It was a one-off T20 international at this very venue and the hosts ended up winning that game by three wickets. They crushed England in the fifth ODI at this very venue and this should make them feel more confident ahead of this clash.

Batting

Niroshan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal are coming off an impressive outing in the final ODI with respective scores of 95 and 80. Sri Lanka will need them to replicate it in T20I. While they have a lot of hopes on Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis, Perera is the team's leading run-getter in T20Is from the current squad. Kusal Mendis is coming off a quickfire 56 of just 33 balls. Both these batsmen will hold the key in the middle order and will be expected to put healthy contributions with the bat.

Bowling

Sri Lankans off-spinner Akila Dananjaya was the standout performer with the ball in ODIs, picking up nine wickets in five matches and he will be their go-to man against the English batsmen. While Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera rattled the visitors to share seven wickets between them and will be backed up by skipper Thisara Perera to replicate their success.

Expected Playing XI

Thisara Perera (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal and Dasun Shanaka.

England

England have not been consistent in the shortest format

Unlike ODIs, the English may have been a little inconsistent in the shortest format in recent times. They have just three wins and as five losses in their last eight matches. Though They will aim to face Islanders on a positive note would consider fifth ODI outing as one-off day on the field. So, one might expect them to come out all guns blazing in only T20I.

Batting

Skipper Eoin Morgan has been in top form in recent times and finished as the leading run-scorer in the ODI series with 195 runs and he is expected to make a major threat for Islanders in this match. While, Alex Hales, Joe Root and Jos Buttler are the contenders in the side who would love to rectify their performance in final ODI and get the team off to a big total in the only T20I outing.

Bowling

Both Tom Curran and Moeen Ali snared two wickets apiece in the last game and the duo will be backed by their team to replicate that performance on Saturday.

While Adil Rashid has been quite impressive in his Asian outing and picked up six wickets at a healthy economy of 5.14. He will not be easy to score off on this surface and is expected to pose a major threat to the Islanders.

Expected Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Joe Root.