Sri Lanka vs India 2017, 1st Test Day 4 Stats: Virat Kohli, Team India break multiple records

Virat Kohli completed multiple individual and captaincy milestones in India's massive win over Sri Lanka.

This was Virat Kohli's 17th Test win as captain

The final margin of victory, the biggest for India in Tests away from home, clearly highlighted the divide between the two teams, expanded further by the spate of injuries that hit the hosts. In the end, India needed just 17 wickets to complete a resounding win, with skipper Virat Kohli shining with both the bat and with his captaincy cap on.

Here are all the major numbers from the final day of the first Test:

0 - There hasn’t been a bigger Test win for India away from home than this one (304 runs). The previous best was against England at Leeds in 1986 (279).

1 - This was the first time Ravichandran Ashwin had dismissed a batsman in the 90s in his international career.

2 - Ashwin has the second most number of wickets by a visiting bowler at Galle (14). Saeed Ajmal leads the list with 17.

3 - Virat Kohli now stands third, joint with Michael Vaughan, for the most Test wins as captain after 27 Tests (17). Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting are the only ones ahead.

3 - Kohli is joint second with Ray Illingworth, Vivian Richards, Ricky Ponting and MS Dhoni for the least Test losses after 27 Tests. Sunil Gavaskar had just two losses.

4 - Dimuth Karunaratne’s 97 was the fourth highest score by a Sri Lankan opener in the fourth innings of a Test.

4 - The win (304 runs) is India’s fourth biggest margin in terms of runs in Tests. Three of the four have come under Virat Kohli. This is also the biggest versus Sri Lanka in Tests.

5 - Number of Test centuries for Karunaratne. He missed his sixth Test ton by 3 runs; only Marvan Atapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya and Tillakaratne Dilshan have more centuries as an opener.

6 - There have been six instances before when Virat Kohli has started off a Test series with a century.

7 - Wriddhiman Saha became the second Indian wicketkeeper to effect 50 dismissals in Tests.

7 - This was Virat Kohli’s first ton after 7 innings, his last being the double century against Bangladesh earlier this year.

10 - Number of Test centuries for Virat Kohli, the most by an Indian captain, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s tally of 9.

50 - Kohli‘s average went past 50 with the knock, which means his average in all three formats is currently over 50. He’s the only batsman in the world to do so.

304 - This was the biggest loss for Sri Lanka in terms of margin of runs (304). The previous worst was 301 against Pakistan in 1994.

550 - This was the second highest target set by India in Tests, behind the 617 against New Zealand in 2009.

1000 - Kohli completed 1000 runs as captain outside India, becoming the fastest to achieve the feat (17 innings). Sachin Tendulkar stands second with 19.

