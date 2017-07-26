Sri Lanka vs India 2017:5 Sri Lanka players to look forward to

The bilateral series will give a number of talented players the opportunity to excel.

Coming off an ODI series loss against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka will aim to turn their fortunes around

Familiar foes India and Sri Lanka are ready to lock horns in the Island Nation for the upcoming bilateral series starting July 26.

The Men in Blue will take on their sub-continent opponents in a three-Test series, followed by five one-day internationals and a solitary T20I.

The first Test is scheduled to start on July 26 at the Galle International Stadium. Colombo hosts the second Test from August 3, while the third and final match is scheduled at Pallekele from August 12.

While India has the backing of an extremely successful home campaign, the Lankans come off an ODI series loss against Zimbabwe. The team had a mixed campaign which saw now ex-skipper Angelo Mathews step down from captain duties.

Now, with newly-elected captain Dinesh Chandimal out due to pneumonia, Rangana Herath will pick up the reins to try to guide Sri Lanka to a winning start.

In this article, we take a look at 5 such Sri Lankan players who pose a serious threat to the Men in Blue in the upcoming bilateral series.

Danushka Gunathilaka

Gunathilaka looks in fine form scoring 74 in the practice game against India

Making his maiden Test debut, prolific Sri Lankan all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka is the man to watch out for.

Plucked from Sri Lanka's domestic system based on his potential, Gunathilaka’s addition in the squad will provide the skipper with an extra bowling option, a luxury that the island nation had not enjoyed much.

The part time right arm off-break bowler is equally deadly with the ball as with his willow and has an impressive stat of 62 wickets in 42 first class matches.

The 26-year-old all-rounder has also been in great form with the bat in the ODI series against Zimbabwe and also impressed in the practice game, scoring 74 for Sri Lanka President's XI.

With Chandimal absent for the first Test, the young batsman will look to capitalize on this chance and consolidate his position in the squad.