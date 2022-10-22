Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 15

The 15th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka square off against Ireland on Sunday. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this Group 1 fixture in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Sri Lanka competed in the group stages to qualify for the Super 12s. They lost to Namibia in their first fixture but bounced back to win their next two games to seal a berth in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. They will be brimming with confidence after that and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion at this stage of the competition.

Dasun Shanaka is leading the Lankan side brilliantly. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been performing consistently for their side in recent times and will be crucial for them in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland, meanwhile, qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating West Indies in their last group fixture. They lost their first match against Zimbabwe but managed to qualify for the next stage by winning their next two fixtures.

Experienced players Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie stepped up against the Caribbean side in their last match. Curtis Campher and George Dockrell have been in rich form with the bat and will look to carry forward their form in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup. The Irish side will have to be at its absolute best while facing Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Match 15, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 23 2022, Sunday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface. The surface settles in as the game progresses and the batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hobart is expected to hover between nine and 12 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted on Sunday and we might witness interruptions during the course of the game.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

The Lankan side has qualified for the Super 12 stage of the competition by topping Group A and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in their upcoming games.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Ireland

The Irish side defeated West Indies in their last Group fixture to seal a berth in the Super 12s and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Sri Lanka vs Ireland where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

