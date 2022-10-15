Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 1

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 kicks off on Sunday (October 16). Australia will host this showpiece event, where 16 teams will compete for the coveted trophy. Australia are the defending champions, having won their maiden T20 title in the UAE last year. The final of this edition will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

The preliminary stage will commence on Sunday, with the opening game set to be played at Simonds Stadium in Geelong, where Sri Lanka will take on Namibia. It is a Group A fixture. Eight teams are divided into two groups, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super 12s.

Sri Lanka will be riding with confidence after their incredible performance in the Asia Cup 2022. They lifted the title by beating Pakistan in the final by 23 runs. In the warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup, the Islanders faced Zimbabwe and defeated them convincingly. Their second game against Ireland was washed out due to rain, but they start as favorites in Group A.

Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the Lankan side and will hope to keep performing in a similar manner in the global event.

Namibia, on the other hand, qualified for the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2021. They were a surprise package last year and will also be a confident side heading into this year’s competition. A prolific batter, Gerhard Erasmus will lead the Namibian side.

They beat Ireland in their first warm-up match and the subsequent one was abandoned due to rain. They will look to deliver their best while facing the Lankan side in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Match 1, Group A, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 16th 2022, Sunday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at Simonds Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Geelong is expected to be in the range of 4 and 16 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on Sunday.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka will be leading the Lankan side and they have a good amount of experience on their side.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus will be leading the Namibian side and the likes of David Wiese, JJ Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann will have to step up in their opening fixture.

Probable XI

Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Michael van Lingen

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Sri Lanka vs Namibia where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

