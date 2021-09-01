Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st ODI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

South Africa are set to tour the Lankan shores for a limited-overs series consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is. All the games of the tour will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ODI series will kick off on September 2 and will be a part of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The hosts will be led by Dasun Shanaka, who is in good form and even led the SLC Grays to the title in the recently-concluded SLC Invitational T20 League. Many of the domestic players who have performed in the tournament have got a place in the squad, with Dinesh Chandimal being added as well.

The hosts have some exciting young players in their ranks and will be up for the Proteas challenge at home. Sri Lanka are sitting in the bottom half of the points table in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and will look to move up in the upcoming series.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be led by Temba Bavuma. They tied their last ODI series against Ireland 1-1. The Proteas have quality players in their side and will aim to be at their best against the Lankans. The bowling department looks solid and will hope to step up.

Quinton de Kock will miss the ODI series and will be back for South Africa in the T20I series. Thirty crucial points are up for grabs in the series and it promises to be a cracking affair.

Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Date and Time: September 2, 2021 Thursday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Weather report:

Temperatures in Colombo on Thursday are expected to be in the mid-20s. There are chances of rain in the morning and in the afternoon.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is on the slower side. It will assist the spinners from both sides. However, the batsmen enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat upfront. The deck is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won their last ODI match against India at the same venue when they chased down 226 in 39 overs. They have quality players in their side and will look to perform at their best in home conditions. The spinners will play a major role for them.

Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

South Africa

South Africa tied their last ODI series against Ireland with a win in the last game of the series. They have got a good mix of experienced and young players on their side. It will be a massive challenge for South Africa to play on the turning tracks in Sri Lanka and their batsmen need to step up in the series.

Playing XI: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Match prediction:

The tour kicks off with an ODI game on September 2. Both sides have got some quality players and it promises to be a cracking series. It will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations.

Both Sri Lanka and South Africa have a good balance to their side but the home conditions will favor the Lankan side. Sri Lanka should be expected to come out on top against South Africa in the first ODI.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee