Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI preview: can the hosts bounce back?

Arvind Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
111   //    01 Aug 2018, 02:58 IST

Enter captio
Sri Lanka needs to bounce back to level up the series.

The change of formats brought with it good things for South Africa as they defeated Sri Lanka in the first ODI after the disappointing loss in the Test series. A lively opening spell from Kagiso Rabada reduced Sri Lanka to 36 for 5 and the game was killed there but, the two Perera's (Kusal and Thisara) played some counter-attacking cricket and made 92 runs in the partnership for the 6th wicket and given Sri Lanka something to defend.

After the Test series triumph, not many would have expected that the first ODI would be one-sided in the favor of South Africa. Barring Akila Dananjaya, the other bowlers didn't trouble the South African batsmen much and as a result, the total was chased down comfortably in the end, courtesy of a rapid half-century from JP Duminy.

The biggest concern for South Africa is the form of Hashim Amla at the top of the order, he has now been without a half-century in 10 innings across formats. The four-fer from Tabraiz Shamsi would have pleased the South Africans and they will be banking on him for the 2nd ODI.

Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back and level the series while the Proteas will look to carry on their winning momentum.

Enter capt
Kasun Rajitha

Sri Lanka will be without fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, who split a webbing on his left hand during fielding drills. Kasun Rajitha is most likely to play in his place and if not him, the left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya could make his debut for Sri Lanka.

Match Info

Date: Wed, Aug 1

Time: 2:30 pm (IST)

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Avg 1st Inns Scores: 217

Avg 2nd Inns Scores: 180

Stats: Sri Lanka have lost 26 of the 35 ODIs they have played in the last couple of years.

Sri Lanka has lost 9 consecutive ODIs to South Africa.

Prediction: Stay with the team batting 1st

Tip: Chance of a Sri Lanka win

Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Angelo Mathews Faf du Plessis ODI Cricket Leisure Reading
Arvind Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Bhakt of MAHADEV
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Second ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
5 take-aways from the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test series 
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Test 1, Day 2 - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi leaves...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa review: A subcontinental delight
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi returns...
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the upcoming Sri...
RELATED STORY
Top Five Players of the Week (July 23-29)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul
SL 287/10 & 190/10
RSA 126/10 & 73/10
Sri Lanka win by 278 runs
SL VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Fri, 20 Jul
SL 338/10 & 275/5
RSA 124/10 & 290/10
Sri Lanka win by 199 runs
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul
SL 193/10 (34.3 ov)
RSA 196/5 (31.0 ov)
South Africa win by 5 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Today, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Only T20I | Tue, 14 Aug, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us