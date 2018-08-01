Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI preview: can the hosts bounce back?

Arvind Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 01 Aug 2018, 02:58 IST

Sri Lanka needs to bounce back to level up the series.

The change of formats brought with it good things for South Africa as they defeated Sri Lanka in the first ODI after the disappointing loss in the Test series. A lively opening spell from Kagiso Rabada reduced Sri Lanka to 36 for 5 and the game was killed there but, the two Perera's (Kusal and Thisara) played some counter-attacking cricket and made 92 runs in the partnership for the 6th wicket and given Sri Lanka something to defend.

After the Test series triumph, not many would have expected that the first ODI would be one-sided in the favor of South Africa. Barring Akila Dananjaya, the other bowlers didn't trouble the South African batsmen much and as a result, the total was chased down comfortably in the end, courtesy of a rapid half-century from JP Duminy.

The biggest concern for South Africa is the form of Hashim Amla at the top of the order, he has now been without a half-century in 10 innings across formats. The four-fer from Tabraiz Shamsi would have pleased the South Africans and they will be banking on him for the 2nd ODI.

Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back and level the series while the Proteas will look to carry on their winning momentum.

Kasun Rajitha

Sri Lanka will be without fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, who split a webbing on his left hand during fielding drills. Kasun Rajitha is most likely to play in his place and if not him, the left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya could make his debut for Sri Lanka.

Match Info

Date: Wed, Aug 1

Time: 2:30 pm (IST)

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Avg 1st Inns Scores: 217

Avg 2nd Inns Scores: 180

Stats: Sri Lanka have lost 26 of the 35 ODIs they have played in the last couple of years.

Sri Lanka has lost 9 consecutive ODIs to South Africa.

Prediction: Stay with the team batting 1st

Tip: Chance of a Sri Lanka win