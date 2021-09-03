Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details 

The second game of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 4. We saw a closely fought contest in the first game and the next match promises to be a belter as well.

Sri Lanka defeated South Africa in the first game of the series. The batsmen were brilliant as they posted 300 on the board after opting to bat first. Avishka Fernando, smashed a century at the top of the order.

He was well supported by Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka. The Sri Lanka bowlers then stepped up to restrict the visitors to 286, winning the game by 14 runs. They will be eager to keep up the winning momentum and seal the series in the second game itself.

South Africa, on the other hand, need to get their combination right and fire in unison to bounce back in the series. The bowlers struggled to pick up quick wickets. The pacers in particular were expensive as they allowed the Lankans to post 300 on the board.

The batsmen were good at chasing the mammoth total. Aiden Markram scored 96 off 90 balls and missed out on a well-deserved century. Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen tried their level best but fell short by 14 runs. They need to turn the tables to keep the series alive.

Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: September 4, 2021 Saturday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Weather report:

Temperatures in Colombo on Thursday are expected to be in the mid-20s. It will range between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius. There are low chances of rain throughout the day. So, we might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batsmen enjoy batting on this surface. We saw a high-scoring game in the series opener and can expect another one on Saturday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won the first game of the series. Everyone stepped up to defeat the Proteas by 14 runs. Sri Lanka will be hoping for a repeat performance in the second game. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

South Africa

South Africa need a win in the upcoming game to keep the series alive. They have failed to fire in unison and will be hoping for a better performance in the next game. Expect them to back their players for the second game of the series.

Playing XI: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Match prediction:

The first game of the series was a closely fought contest. Sri Lanka managed to hold their nerves in the end to clinch the game by 14 runs. Both sides look strong on paper and expect another close game on Saturday.

Sri Lanka will be high in confidence and expect them to finish on top against South Africa in the second game of the series.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App

