Sri Lanka vs South Africa Fifth ODI: Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
65   //    11 Aug 2018, 00:17 IST

South Africa v Sri Lanka - 4th ODI Series
Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Sri Lanka would have been relieved after securing their first win of the series last time out and although that game was won by a very thin margin, it was a win nevertheless and it should give them some confidence heading into this final game of the series. The hosts finally managed to put up a strong batting display and they are going to need a similar performance from their batsmen when they face Proteas in the final game of the series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombia on Monday, August 12.

At this ground, the Islanders have beaten South Africa seven times out of nine ODIs. On the flip side, they have lost five of their previous eight matches here.


Enter capti
Comeback of Dasun Shanaka in ODI worked wonders for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka: The Lankans ended their 11 match losing streak by beating South Africa in the rain-disrupted last match at Pallekele. Riding on three half-centuries, the Lankans posted a big total of 306 in the first innings before going on to defend their revised total of 190.

With the bat, Kusal Perera smashed his second fifty of the series when he scored a 32-ball 51 in the last game at Pallekele. While comeback game of Dasun Shanaka worked wonders for hosts as he was adjudged the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning knock of 65 runs from 34 balls and the Lankans would need him to continue that form in the final game of series.

With the ball, Suranga Lakmal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 46 from five overs. While Thisara Perera and Shanaka have taken two and one wickets respectively and the Skipper will want their bowlers to fire in second ODI.

Expected Playing XI: Angelo Mathews (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis.

South Africa v Sri Lanka - 4th ODI Series
South Africa Cricket Team

South Africa: Proteas made an excellent start to the series, crushing Sri Lanka in the first three one-dayers to ensure a series win. They, however, could not extend their winning streak as they faced a narrow defeat against the hosts in the fourth one-day international.

With the bat, Duminy has been very consistent and is topping the runs charts with 215 runs at an average of around 72. Amla has a fifty under his belt and is coming off an impressive 23-ball 40 at Pallekele. While Miller and de Kock too have had a good hit in the series and the team will be expecting a strong performance from them.

With the ball, Lungi Ngidi has been the standout bowler in the series with ten wickets while Phehlukwayo has also been impressive with seven. Maharaj now has five wickets in three ODI's and the Proteas will bank on these three to take wickets and trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen.

Expected Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (C), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Willem Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Junior Dala and Hashim Amla.

Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul
SL 287/10 & 190/10
RSA 126/10 & 73/10
Sri Lanka win by 278 runs
SL VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Fri, 20 Jul
SL 338/10 & 275/5
RSA 124/10 & 290/10
Sri Lanka win by 199 runs
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul
SL 193/10 (34.3 ov)
RSA 196/5 (31.0 ov)
South Africa win by 5 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 01 Aug
SL 244/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 246/6 (42.5 ov)
South Africa win by 4 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug
RSA 363/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 285/10 (45.2 ov)
South Africa win by 78 runs
RSA VS SL live score
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug
SL 306/7 (39.0 ov)
RSA 187/9 (21.0 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 3 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS RSA live score
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Only T20I | Tue, 14 Aug, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
