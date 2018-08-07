Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Third ODI: Preview and Predicted playing XI

South Africa cantered to a 78-run win in the third one-day international to clinch the ODI series.

Their bowlers clearly exposed the chinks in Asian Islanders batting department. Now Du Plessis' men the have chance to add another series sweep to their name if they beat hosts in remaining two fixtures. For now, Both these sides once again clash in the fourth ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, August 8.

Proteas have now beaten Sri Lanka in each of their past eleven head-to-head ODI encounters. Africa's last defeat against the South Asian Nation came on July 9, 2014, at Pallekele Stadium by 87 runs.

Since then, They have been absolutely clinical against the Islan and have not even once allowed their opponents to dictate terms in any of the matches.

South Africa

The visitors have been absolutely clinical in both the batting and bowling departments in this series. While they won the first two games by five and four wickets respectively, they secured a comfortable 78-run win in the previous match.

The South African batting line-up has fired each time. JP Duminy is topping the runs charts with two fifties in three fixtures which includes a 70-ball 92 in the last game and one can expect another quality knock from him.

While Skipper Du Plessis and Quinton de Kock have also been among the runs and Reeza Hendricks, who smashed a century on his debut is expected to replicate his performance in upcoming fixtures as well.

African bowlers have utilized the conditions far better than the Sri Lankan bowlers. Their main bowler Lungi Ngidi has taken the most wickets in the series - eight in three matches - and he was the pick of the lot last time with figures of 4-57. While Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi have also been impressive on this tour with six wickets each.

Expected Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Junior Dala or Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla and Reeza Hendricks.

Sri Lanka have lost 11 ODI's in a row against Proteas

Sri Lanka

Hosts have now lost their last three one-day internationals in a row and five out of the eight they have played since the start of this year.

With the bat, Kusal Perera scored 81 in the first ODI but failed to replicate his performance. While Dhananjaya de Silva starred with the bat last time with a 66-ball 84 which makes him another batsman to watch out for.

Similarly, Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella smashed half-centuries in the second ODI and the hosts will be hoping for something similar from them.

With the ball, Akila Dananjaya who is the second best bowler in the series with seven wickets in three matches.

While Thisara Perera is coming off a four-wicket haul and these two are most reliable players in the side when it comes to bowling. Suranga Lakmal can be a big threat with the new ball and the hosts would like him to make an early impact here.

Expected Playing XI: Angelo Mathews (C), Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera.