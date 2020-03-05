Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2020, 2nd T20I | Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Can Sri Lanka avoid a series defeat?

The reigning T20 world champions, West Indies will look to whitewash Sri Lanka and end their tour on a winning note when they lock horns with the islanders in the second T20I of the series. Kieron Pollard's men emerged victorious in the first match which was played at Pallekele, thanks to Oshane Thomas' five-wicket haul.

The batting unit of West Indies brought their 'A' game to the table, with the likes of Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons and Brandon King blowing away the home team's bowling attack. Kusal Perera tried his best to save the day for Sri Lanka but ultimately West Indies won the match by 25 runs.

The final game of the two-match series will be played at the same venue and the fans should expect fireworks once again at Pallekele. Russell will be the player to watch out for once again because the hard-hitting all-rounder can turn a game any moment. Simmons, who played a fantastic knock of 67 runs in the first T20I, will have the responsibility of anchoring the innings once again.

On the other side, Sri Lanka will expect Avishka Fernando to provide them with a good start. The opener lost his wicket for just 7 runs in the first match as Thomas got the better of him in the second over of the innings. Wanindu Hasaranga showcased his batting talent at the number 7 position with a knock of 44 runs but skipper Lasith Malinga will hope for a better show from the top 5 in this game.

Here is all you need to know about this match:

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I match details

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Date: 6 March 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (c), Lakshan Sandakan

Australia: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Rovman Powell, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

Where to watch the matches in India?

Sri Lanka v West Indies 2nd T20I will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be available on Sonyliv.com.