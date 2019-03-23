×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sri Lankan legend to retire after 2020 ICC T20 World Cup

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
526   //    23 Mar 2019, 14:02 IST

Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews
Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews

What's the story?

Sri Lanka's legendary pacer, Lasith Malinga has made it official that he will call it a day on his International career after the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup. Malinga recently was injured while playing for Sri Lanka and this injury has ruled him out of the first 6 matches of the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League.

Also Read - IPL News: Lasith Malinga to miss at least first six matches for Mumbai Indians

The background

Separamadu Lasith Malinga, a right-handed pacer with a unique slinging bowling action, made his International debut for Sri Lanka in 2004. Though he could not make a name for himself in the initial stages of his career, in 2006-07 he helped Sri Lanka level a Test series against New Zealand by taking 9 wickets in the Napier Test match.

In the 2007 ICC World Cup, he became the first ever bowler to take 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls in a match against South Africa. His injuries have been his only weakness as Malinga had to miss multiple important fixtures to cure his injury. Nicknamed Slinga Malinga, the curly-haired fast bowler led his team to their first ever WT20 glory in 2014 and 6 years later, he will end his International career at the very same event.

The heart of the matter

Having said that, Lasith Malinga has informed that he will continue representing Sri Lanka in the T20I format. He also went on to add that he will bid farewell to International cricket at the forthcoming T20 World Cup which will be hosted by Australia in October-November 2020.

"After the World Cup, my cricketing career is ending. I want to play in the T20 World Cup and then end my career,” he was quoted as saying by India TV.

What's next?

Malinga will start his preparations for the 2019 ICC World Cup once he recovers and we wish him all the best for his future.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC T20 World Cup Sri Lanka Cricket Lasith Malinga Greatest Cricketers of All Time T20
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh fail to secure direct berths for 2020 T20 World Cup Super 12s
RELATED STORY
Kumar Sangakkara : The Sri Lankan we adore
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wicket-takers in T20I history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cricket officials to emerge from Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
10 Batsmen without a Duck in T20 Internationals
RELATED STORY
5 memorable last-ball wins in ICC World T20 history
RELATED STORY
Top five wicket-takers in T20s
RELATED STORY
5 times Kohli carried the entire Indian batting on his shoulders
RELATED STORY
Women's ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule announced 
RELATED STORY
5 times Virat Kohli proved you shouldn't mess with him
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us