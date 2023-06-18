SS vs BT Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Salem Spartans (SS) and Ba11sy Trichy (BT) are set to face each other in Match No. 7 of the TNPL 2023 on Sunday, June 18. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will host the encounter.

The Spartans, led by Abhishek Tanwar, are currently placed sixth in the table with a net run rate of -2.600. They will go into the game after losing to Chepauk Super Gillies by 52 runs in their previous game.

After being put into field first, their bowlers faltered as the Super Gillies racked up a massive score of 217 for the loss of five wickets. Pradosh Paul scored 88 runs off 55 and broke the backbone of the Spartans’ bowling attack.

Muhammad Adnan Khan scored 47 runs off 15 balls with one four and six sixes in the Spartans’ run-chase. But his efforts went in vain as his team finished with 165 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Trichy, led by Ganga Sridhar Raju, on the other hand, lost to Ravichandran Ashwin’s Dindigul Dragons by six wickets in their previous match. After opting to bat first, Trichy were bowled out for 120 in 19.1 overs.

Skipper Raju scored 48 runs off 41 balls with four fours and two sixes. R Rajkumar chipped in with a cameo of 39 off 22 balls. Later, the Dragons chased down the target with 31 balls left in their innings.

TNPL 2023, SS vs BT Prediction: Can Trichy beat the Spartans?

Both Trichy and the Spartans struggled in their previous match, especially in the batting department. Hence, it would not be a surprise if the team, batting first, comes up trumps in the upcoming game. Both teams will be looking to get a win under their belt to register their maiden wins of the tournament.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the TNPL 2023 match.

