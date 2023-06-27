SS vs LKK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Salem Spartans (SS) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) are set to face each other in Match No.19 of the TNPL 2023 on Tuesday, June 27. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the encounter.

The Spartans, led by Abhishek Tanwar, have not had the best of campaigns in TNPL 2023 by any means. They are placed seventh in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.230 thanks to wins in one out of four matches in the tournament.

They will go into the game after losing to Siechem Madurai Panthers by seven wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Spartans were bowled out for 98 in 19.4 overs. Skipper Tanwar was their standout batter after he scored 29 runs off 18 balls with two fours and as many sixes.

The Panthers chased down the target with seven overs to spare. Sunny Sandhu, Akash Sumra and M Ganesh Moorthi picked up one wicket apiece.

The Kovai Kings, led by Sharukh Khan, on the other hand, are sitting pretty on top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.763 thanks to wins in four out of five matches.

After being sent in to bat first against Dindigul Dragons, the Kovai Kings put up a huge score of 206 for the loss of five wickets. Sai Sudharsan was their star performer after he scored 83 runs off 41 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes. Thereafter, the Kovai Kings bowled their opponents out for 147 in 19.1 overs.

TNPL 2023, SS vs LKK Prediction: Can the Spartans beat the Kovai Kings?

The Kovai Kings will go into their match against the Spartans as top favourites. Being the table toppers, Shahrukh and Co. will be high on confidence. It will need a splendid effort from the Spartans to beat the Kovai Kings.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win this TNPL 2023 match.

