St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 28 // 14 Sep 2019, 19:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

After two high-scoring matches in Jamaica, the action of the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League will move back to St. Kitts and Nevis as the Patriots gear up to host the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The home team, Patriots have won just one of their four matches thus far in the tournament while the Warriors, on the other hand, have won all their three games. Thus, the Guyana-based franchise will start as the favourites to win this encounter.

Talking about the previous match of both the teams, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots had battled the Barbados Tridents at the same venue where this match will be played. The Tridents had posted 186 runs on the board and in reply, the home team could only score 168 runs in 20 overs to lose the match by 18 runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors too had played their last match versus Barbados Tridents but the Warriors had recorded a 47 runs win in that fixture. Nicholas Pooran was the star for the Guyana side as his 30-ball 61* helped them reach 180 runs in 20 overs. In the 2nd innings, Romario Shepherd's 4-wicket haul ensured that Barbados can only reach 133 runs.

While one team will look to maintain its unbeaten record, the other will try to please its home fans with a clinical performance. On that note, let us have a look at the telecast details of this encounter.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts

Date: 14th September 2019

Time: 7:00 pm (Local Time); 5:30 am IST on the 14th of September

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Advertisement

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite(C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan and Usama Mir.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar