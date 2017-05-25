In pictures: Star studded evening for Sachin's movie, Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Sachin: A billion dreams is all set to hit the screens on 26th May 2017.

by Press Release News 25 May 2017, 16:49 IST

Sachin has paved his way, with his umpteen effort and accomplishments to become a legendary cricket star who is revered across a country, where cricket is not a game but rather considered as a religion and it was only time that a film got made on Sachin Tendulkar, the very man who, single-handedly brought laurels and glories galore to India. The resultant of all this was in the form of a film named Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which has been based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar.

A grand premiere was organized for Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The who's who of the country got together to watch the special screening of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biography Sachin: A Billion Dreams. organized for Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The who's who of the country got together to watch the special screening of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biography Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar gets extremely emotional about his late father, Ramesh Tendulkar

Sachin and wife, Anjali, welcomed guests Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Asha Bhosle, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, A R Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Gulshan Grover, Farah Khan, John Abraham, Anu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anushka Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Atul Kasbekar, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aditya Thackrey, Rahul Johri CEO BCCI and Anurag Thakur former BCCI President, Praful Patel, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sushant Singh Raput, Kriti Sanon, among others.

Sachin's kids, Sara and Arjun also stood supporting their father. Sachin's brother, Ajit Tendulkar, who saw the spark in him before anyone did, also attended the premiere. His coach, Ramakant Achrekar, also was apart of Sachin's grand evening. Stadium like scenario was seen at the premiere as Sudhir Kumar, one of Sachin's biggest fans, waved the national flag with his body painted in tricolor. Raput, Kriti Sanon, among others. The evening witness the closest friends and family of Sachin attending the event.