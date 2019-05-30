Stars galore! UC Browser ropes in Pathan, Pietersen, and Clarke for detailed analysis on the upcoming World Cup

A normal phone browser takes care of your average needs of helping you surf the internet. There is nothing extraordinary about it and the thing is, what else can we expect from an internet browser anyway?

After all, aren’t they – like their name suggests – meant for just one purpose: browsing?

While the sentiment is true, everyone in life loves good extras.

For cricket lovers, anything to do with their favourite stars is the icing on the cake. UC Browser, owned by Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, has added a host of stars in Irfan Pathan, Kevin Pietersen, and Michael Clarke, to their panel in order to give in-depth analysis on the upcoming 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Now cricket aficionados, who are UC Browser users, will be able to view the content that they love from former stars of three of the best teams participating in the tournament. This campaign that would consist of various in-app activities would have it all - from memes to GIFs - with the aim to drive engagement and improve fan experience!

The new innovative additions to UC Browser – the world’s number one third-party mobile browser – is set to bring smiles to their faces.

Considering the fact that UC Browser has always been pioneers in the technology space, it is not surprising to see them work towards the empowerment of ingenious content consumers.

Indeed, UC Browser has actually gone a step ahead and are offering the chance for its users to earn 1 crore rupees by participating in an exciting Quiz as well as Play & Win Game on the browser.

The idea is for users to guess right answers for every match and win UCoins, which could then be used to exchange for Paytm Cash. The aforementioned three former crickets will actually share the match predictions throughout the tournament.

What’s more!? UC Browser is set to increase its penetration and coverage in rural areas and set itself apart from the competition. By bringing live ball-by-ball commentary in eight local languages, people from all across the country would be able to enjoy the commentary on their fingertips.

There has always been a lack of diversity of languages in which such a large scale event like the World Cup is broadcast/discussed. Users, who may not be multilingual, have, in the past, been forced to follow the quadrennial event in other languages that they aren’t as comfortable with.

This time around, UC Browser has stepped in and filled this gap by providing its users with localised services. The result was the introduction of 8 local languages - Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi - to give the global event a native feel.

The fact that no other platform caters to such a diverse audience is set to help the browser break into markets with a large fan following in the local regions. This would help them increase its reach multi-fold while providing audience in any corner of the country with easy access to World Cup updates.

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is the most anticipated cricketing event of the year in the world. 10 teams will be fighting it out against each other for the most coveted trophy in the cricketing stratosphere – and your experience could be tenfold better by sharing this journey with UC Browser.

So, what are you waiting for? Download UC Browser and get your World Cup dose with Pathan, Pietersen, and Clarke, and also get a chance to win exciting prizes!