Stats: 2013 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

Australia won the World Cup for the sixth time in 2013.
Modified Feb 14, 2022 10:49 PM IST
The tournament returned to India for the third time in 2013. It comprised of the same teams and the same format that of the previous World Cup. Group A consisted of England, Sri Lanka, West Indies and India. Group B consisted of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan.

The end of the round-robin stage saw England, Sri Lanka and West Indies from Group A and Australia and New Zealand and South Africa from Group B qualify for the Super Six stage.

West Indies and Australia with 8 points each qualified for the final at the end of the Super Six stage. This was West Indies' first appearance at a World Cup final.

Australia defeated West Indies by a massive 114 runs in the final to win their sixth World Cup title.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows:

2013 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

268/8 by West Indies against Sri Lanka was the highest team total.

407 runs scored by Suzie Bates of New Zealand was the most number of runs scored by a player.

171 by Stafanie Taylor of West Indies against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score by a player.

11 centuries were scored in the tournament.

2 centuries scored by Charlotte Edwards of England was the most number of centuries scored by a player in the tournament.

33 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

3 half-centuries scored by Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) and Rachael Haynes (Australia) each was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

12 sixes hit by Deandra Dottin of West Indies was the most number of sixes hit by a player.

6 sixes hit by Sophie Devine of New Zealand against South Africa was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings.

15 wickets taken by Megan Schutt of Australia was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/17 by Anya Shrubsole of England against South Africa was the best bowling performance by a player.

2 five-wicket hauls were taken in the tournament.

13 dismissals by Trisha Chetty of South Africa was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

5 dismissals by Trisha Chetty against Sri Lanka was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

6 catches by Lydia Greenway (England), Megan Schutt (Australia) and Lisa Sthalkar (Australia) each was the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
