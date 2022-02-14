Stats: 2013 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

The tournament returned to India for the third time in 2013. It comprised of the same teams and the same format that of the previous World Cup. Group A consisted of England, Sri Lanka, West Indies and India. Group B consisted of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan.

The end of the round-robin stage saw England, Sri Lanka and West Indies from Group A and Australia and New Zealand and South Africa from Group B qualify for the Super Six stage.

West Indies and Australia with 8 points each qualified for the final at the end of the Super Six stage. This was West Indies' first appearance at a World Cup final.

Australia defeated West Indies by a massive 114 runs in the final to win their sixth World Cup title.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows:

2013 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

268/8 by West Indies against Sri Lanka was the highest team total.

407 runs scored by Suzie Bates of New Zealand was the most number of runs scored by a player.

171 by Stafanie Taylor of West Indies against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score by a player.

11 centuries were scored in the tournament.

2 centuries scored by Charlotte Edwards of England was the most number of centuries scored by a player in the tournament.

33 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

3 half-centuries scored by Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) and Rachael Haynes (Australia) each was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

12 sixes hit by Deandra Dottin of West Indies was the most number of sixes hit by a player.

6 sixes hit by Sophie Devine of New Zealand against South Africa was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings.

15 wickets taken by Megan Schutt of Australia was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/17 by Anya Shrubsole of England against South Africa was the best bowling performance by a player.

2 five-wicket hauls were taken in the tournament.

13 dismissals by Trisha Chetty of South Africa was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

5 dismissals by Trisha Chetty against Sri Lanka was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

6 catches by Lydia Greenway (England), Megan Schutt (Australia) and Lisa Sthalkar (Australia) each was the most number of catches taken by a player.

