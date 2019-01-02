Stats: Important numbers and records from India-New Zealand T20Is

Brendon McCullum is the leading run scorer in India-New Zealand T20Is.

India play New Zealand in a three-match T20I series next month and this is the first T20I series between these two countries since 2017. That series was hosted by India and they won the series 2-1.

India and New Zealand have faced each other eight times in T20Is and unlike the ODIs, it is the Kiwis who lead the Indians 6-2. An interesting point to note is that in the first five T20I matches played between these two countries, it was New Zealand, who emerged as the winners.

The last time these two teams met for a T20I series in New Zealand was back in 2009. It was a two-match series which the Kiwis won 2-0.

Some of the stats from the T20I matches between these two teams are mentioned below.

Batting performances

202/3 scored by India in the 2017 Delhi T20I is the highest innings total in India-New Zealand T20I matches.

79 all out by India at Nagpur in 2016 is the lowest innings total in India-New Zealand T20I matches.

261 runs scored by Brendon McCullum is the most runs scored by a player in India-New Zealand T20I matches.

109* by Colin Munro in the 2017 Rajkot T20I is the highest individual score by a player in India-New Zealand T20I matches. It is also the only century scored by a player in India-New Zealand T20Is.

10 half-centuries have been scored in India-New Zealand T20Is.

3 half-centuries scored by Brendon McCullum is the most half-centuries scored by a player in India-New Zealand T20I matches.

9 sixes hit by Colin Munro is the most number of sixes hit by a player in India-New Zealand T20Is.

7 sixes hit by Colin Munro in the 2017 Rajkot T20I is the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in India-New Zealand T20I matches.

125 runs scored by Brendon McCullum during the 2008-09 India tour of New Zealand is the most runs hit by a player in a single T20I series between India and New Zealand.

Bowling performances

8 wickets taken by Ish Sodhi is the most wickets taken by a player in India-New Zealand T20I matches.

4/11 by Mitchell Santner in the 2016 Nagpur T20I is the best bowling performance by a player in India-New Zealand T20 matches.

3 four-wicket hauls have been taken in India-New Zealand T20I matches. These have been taken by Mitchell Santner (4/11), Daniel Vettori (4/20) & Trent Boult (4/34).

6 wickets taken by Trent Boult during the 2017-18 New Zealand tour of India is the most wickets taken by a player in a single India-New Zealand T20I series.

Wicketkeeping performances

6 dismissals (four catches, two stumpings) by MS Dhoni is the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in India-New Zealand T20I matches.

3 dismissals by Luke Ronchi in 2016 at Nagpur, by Tom Latham in 2017 at Delhi and by MS Dhoni in 2017 at Delhi is the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings in India-New Zealand T20I matches.

3 dismissals by Tom Latham during the 2017-18 New Zealand tour of India, by Luke Ronchi in the 2015-16 World T20 & by MS Dhoni in the 2017-18 New Zealand tour of India is the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single T20I series involving India and New Zealand.

Fielding performances

3 catches by Nathan McCullum, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Vettori, Rohit Sharma & Martin Guptill each is the most catches taken by a player in India-New Zealand T20I matches.

2 catches taken by Daniel Vettori in the 2007 Johannesburg T20I, by Nathan McCullum in the 2016 Nagpur T20I & by Mitchell Santner in the 2017 Thiruvananthapuram T20I is the most catches taken by a player in an innings in India-New Zealand T20I matches.

3 catches taken by Rohit Sharma & Mitchell Santner during the 2017-18 New Zealand tour of India is the most catches taken by a player in a single T20I series involving India and New Zealand.

3 Player of the Match Award won by Brendon McCullum is the most won by any player in India-New Zealand T20Is.

